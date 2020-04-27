DeSanto, Florence L. 

CLYDE: Age 85, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in the company of family and loved ones. Born to Benjamin and Gertrude Martin in Brockway, PA, Florence resided for most her life in Clyde, NY. She retired from Wayne County Department of Social Services after 20 years of devoted service. Florence was an avid reader and a regular at the Galen Historical Society, making many friends throughout her community. In retirement, she enjoyed caring for and spending time with her cherished grand-and great-grandchildren. Florence’s generosity and compassion for others has impacted countless lives and her legacy will live on through those who knew her. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband Louis; four sons: Louis Jr., Steven, Joseph, and Michael; and daughter Katherine. She is survived by her son, Andrew DeSanto (Tracy Dean), daughters Florence (Kevin) Morrow and Anne Marie DeSanto, nine grandchildren: Ereck, Louis, Elizabeth, Anthony, Timothy, Dustin, Emily, Megan, and Emma; twelve great-grandchildren: Ethan, Brooke, Liam, Samantha, Titus, Brody, Owen, Lauren, Madison, Ethan, Arabella, and Liliana; and many friends. A celebration of Florence’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Florence, the wife, mother, and grandmother of many veteran and active military members, please consider a donation in her name to the VA.