Despaw Sr., Allen L.

CLYDE: Allen L. Despaw Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 5-8pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A celebration of life will be held at Lauraville Landing in Clyde on June 15, 2024, from 1-4pm.

Mr. Despaw was born in Norfolk, NY on November 2, 1940, the son of the late Stanley and Beulah Trimm Despaw. He served in the US Army for 20 years. He retired as a Chief Instructor at Fort Dix. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his Actions in Vietnam. After the Army, he became a logger and truckdriver. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years he enjoyed rooting on the Bills and the Yannkees as well as casino hopping.

He is survived by five children Ellen (Dale) Kenville, Allen (Chery) Despaw Jr., Lynn Ann (Rich Spino) Despaw, Cody (Mikaila) Despaw Sr. and Jason (Dawn) Parker; twenty one grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; two half-sisters Sally and Kathy; a half-brother Dwight. He was predeceased by a great grandson Diazen Kenville; brothers Stanley Jr., Eugene, Wayne and Dale; sisters Janet and Bev; half-brothers Roger and Anthony.

