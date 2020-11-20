Powered by Dark Sky
November 19th 2020, Thursday
Despaw, Wayne L.

by WayneTimes.com
November 19, 2020

    SAVANNAH: Age 74, passed away suddenly at Newark Wayne Community Hospital on November 16th, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Beulah & Stanley Despaw; siblings, Dale, Janet, Beverly & Stanley Jr. Despaw. He is survived by his daughter, Tanya (Bill) Morse; son, Shannon (Emily) Huser; grandchildren, Andrew Morse, Elizabeth (Wyatt) Wachtell, Kaitlyn Morse, Jillian Morse, Travis Morse, Hannah Huser, Nathan Huser; great grandchildren, Kathleen & Kash Morse; brothers, Eugene & Allen Despaw; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Wayne loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the great outdoors with his bears up north. At his request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Savannah American Legion, 1663 N. Main St., Savannah, NY 13146. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

