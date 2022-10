NEWARK: Anthony J. DeStaffan, 97, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

Mr. DeStaffan is survived by a daughter Michele James of NY, NY; a son Peter (Mary) DeStaffan of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren Breana and William DeStaffan, extended family of wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2017.