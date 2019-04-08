DeTorio, Virginia M.  (Angelo)

LYONS: Virginia M. DeTorio (Angelo), 91, of Lyons passed peacefully into the Lord’s arms on April 7, 2019 after an extended illness. Virginia (Nana) was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was an active member of St Michael‘s church in Lyons giving her time and talents wherever they were needed. She was an active member of the community over many decades and touched many lives. She is survived by her children; Carol (Michael) Kennedy, Diane (Dennis) McCabe, Larry (Dee) DeTorio and Joseph (Amy) DeTorio. Her grandchildren; Joshua (Amy) and Samuel (Stacey) Kennedy, Andrew (Jessica) and Luke McCabe, Staci (Dylan) O’Quain, Marci DeTorio, Christopher (Christina) DeTorio and Elizabeth (Anthony) Simonetta. Her great grandchildren; Conor Kennedy, Joey McCabe, Audreyana and Domonic DeTorio and Samina and Theodore Simonetta. Her sister; Carmella Angelo and Sister-in-law; Lottie Angelo. Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Sr. who died in 1993, her parents Costanzo and Carmina ( Magnotta) Angelo; her brothers, Louis, Victor and Peter Angelo; her sisters, Antoinette DeLeo and Mary Vitti. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Friend may call Wednesday April 10 from 4-7 pm at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. A Mass will be Thursday April 11 at 10am at St. Joseph the Worker,( St Michael’s) Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church ( St. Michael’s), 3 Holley St., Lyons. Arrangements by the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com