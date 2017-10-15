Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Home Delivery PLUS Digital Access
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesDeutschbein, Virginia (Rogers)
Obituaries

Deutschbein, Virginia (Rogers)

Wayne TimesWayne Times

MARION/ROCHESTER: Virginia (Rogers) Deutschbein, age 83, left this incarnation on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 leaving behind a beautiful garden of relationships that she tended to with great success. Predeceased by her husband Arthur Deutschbein, daughter Mary Ellen and brother, Jim. She is survived by sons; Daniel, John, Eric (Jen), Kurt (Molly), Mark, Gregg (Susie) and Timothy; grandchildren Jason, Margaret, Elsa, Calvin, Simon, and Dylan; two sisters; Alice and Nancy and a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours and a Memorial Service will be held at the Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo Street Marion, New York on October 21, 2017. Calling hours are from 11 AM to 1:00 PM with a semi-private (please register) memorial service starting at 1:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com An extended obituary and memorial service information/registration can be found at virginiadeutschbein.com

You Might Also Like

Obituaries

Mead, Roland Terrill “Terry”

Wayne TimesWayne Times
PALMYRA: Was born on March 8, 1950 and passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the age of 67. Terry was predeceased by his parents Roland C. and Mary M. Mead of Aurora, Colorado and his sister, Sandra K. Brotherton. He is survived by his wife Mary B. Mead; sons, Terrill B. (Kathryn DeVinney) Mead and Charles V. Mead; granddaughter, Zelda; brother, Russell G. (Sheila) Mead; many brothers and Sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with a wonderful, large, extended family. Terry grew up...
Obituaries

Morgan, Christopher J.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
MACEDON: October 10, 2017. Please consider donations to the Mental Health Association of Rochester, 320 North Goodman St., Suite 202, Rochester, NY 14607. For further info, please visit: keenanfuneralhomes.com...
Obituaries

Thornton, Rosemary Conger

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WILLIAMSON: Rosemary went home with the Angels on October 11, 2017 at the age of 51. She is survived by her loving son, Thomas (Stephanie) Thornton; of Sodus, her loving daughters, Jessica (Epifanio) Romero; Tonya and Becky Thornton; each of Marion, 9 grandchildren, 6 sisters, Carol Youngblood; of Marion, Mary lynn (Roland) Berger; of Madrid, Connie Carpenter; of Williamson, Bernadette (Claude) Bennett; of Lisbon, Kathy (Theodore) Rothfuss; of Marion, and Mary (Eugene) Rogers; of Williamson, one brother James (Tammy) Ramsey; of Colorado. She also leaves behind her loving companion, Timothy...