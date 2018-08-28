DeVay Doris M.

LYONS: Age 85, passed away Monday, August 27, 2018 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons. Doris was born May 1, 1933 in the Town of Rose, a daughter to Herbert and Ethel Ferguson Bullock. Predeceased by her husband Richard in 1985, daughter, Holly Ann Powell in 2007, and brothers, Louis and Edwin Bullock. She is survived by 3 children, Lynette Rice (David) of Newark, Brian (Katherine) DeVay of Seneca Falls and Jeanine Vernon (Gary) of Lyons; 10 grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Jordanne, Ryan, Bradley, Brandon, Amanda, Bryant, Austin and Kayden; several great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Austin; nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call Thursday (Aug. 30) from 4 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a memorial service will follow at 6 pm.