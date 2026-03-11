Devens, M.D., Jane E.

NEWARK: age Jane Emerson Devens, M.D., 87, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2026, at Seven Hills Living Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, closing a life defined by intellect, independence and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

She is survived by her three sons, Douglas Devens, Jr. (Jennifer Raeder), Gordon Devens (Laura), and F. Alex Devens V. She was a beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren: Marguerite and Eve Devens; Drew and Tatiana Devens; and Kelly Eberle, Erin, F. Alex VI and Ben Devens. She was predeceased in 2022 by her partner of more than twenty years, Pamelia Nordgren.

Born in Modesto, California, on August 14, 1938, to Floyd and Anita Romero Emerson, Jane displayed from an early age the grit and deep intellectual curiosity that would become her hallmark. Following graduation from Gilroy High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1964, after being inspired as a young girl by the example of Marie Curie and in an era when few women entered the medical profession, Jane graduated from McGill University School of Medicine in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. At McGill, she met Douglas Devens, Sr., whom she married in 1962.

She completed her residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit before settling in Newark, where she practiced radiology at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for decades. As a physician, she belonged to a pioneering generation of women who quietly and steadfastly opened doors for those who followed. She took deep pride in her work and in the precision and discipline it demanded.

After her retirement, Jane and Pam made their home in North Fort Myers, Florida, at The Resort on Carefree Boulevard. There she formed lasting friendships and enthusiastically embraced community life. A devoted tenor saxophonist, she returned to her lifelong love of music, performing with the Carefree band. She and Pam traveled the world together – on international cruises, across America in their RV – guided by curiosity and a shared sense of adventure. She also cherished quiet hours with one of her many beloved pets curled on her lap as she read with characteristic voracity.

For all her accomplishments and travels, she will be remembered most for her strengths as a mother and her lifelong commitment to supporting worthy charities. Raising three sons, primarily as a single mother, she instilled in them independence, intellectual rigor and a deep sense of responsibility. Her moral clarity, generosity, formidable work ethic and insistence on high standards shaped their lives in ways both visible and enduring.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on June 13th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to either the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

