DeVey, Mary O.

NEWARK: Mary O. DeVey, 98, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on January 2, 2024. Born December 19, 1925 in Lamar, Arkansas the daughter of Walton and Mattie Overbey.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., in Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Newark NY or Covenant House NY in her honor.

Mary grew up in Arkansas, graduated from Clarksville High School at the age of 15. In 1944, she married Red and moved to Sodus, New York. For many years, Mary enjoyed a career as a court reporter for Wayne County.

Mary was predeceased by her devoted husbands, Henry "Red" DeVey and William Bauer, as well as her son Robert DeVey, and her five siblings Lee, Robert, Vera, Vivian, and John. Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Ann DeVey, son Douglas (Linda) DeVey, daughter in law Mary DeVey, and grandchildren Marcy (John) Spolyar, Shana (Phillip) Diehl, Emily (Bob) Stewart, Matthew (Christina) DeVey, Kara (Michael) Fitzpatrick, Katie (Joel) Salinas, Daniel DeVey and twelve great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by many loved members of her step family.

Mary lived an amazing life full of family, friends and adventure. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed traveling, and hiking with the Wednesday hikers. Mary was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church since moving to Newark in 1952. She loved to learn, ask questions and was an avid reader. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, playing bridge and spending time talking with those around her. Mary always dedicated her time to help. She volunteered on Newark’s school board, planning board, public library, and as a literacy volunteer, St. Mark’s baby closet, among others.

In honoring Mary’s memory, we cherish the values she embodied: love, a thirst for knowledge and an unwavering commitment to kindness and selflessness. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the lessons she imparted through her example.

Mary’s family is grateful for the wonderful caregivers at Rochester Presbyterian Home’s Creekstone Memory Care, where she lived for almost two years.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com