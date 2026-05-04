Williamson/Sodus Point: DeVille, Alan Homer Entered into rest on May 1, 2026 at age 66.

Predeceased by his parents: Steve and Tammy DeVille.

Alan enjoyed all the time he was able to dedicate to his customers at Korvan’s Korner.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife: Kae; daughters: Jennifer (Brandon), Melissa (Chris) and Christina DeVille; (1) grandchild and family friend, Rob.

Private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Alan can be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com