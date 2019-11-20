DeVille, Tamako

WILLIAMSON/SODUS/SODUS POINT: Tamako DeVille Passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 92. Tamako was born on January 12, 1927 in Tokyo, Japan. She moved to the United States in 1960 and spent most of her life in Sodus, NY. She retired from the Meyers Community Hospital which had been located in Sodus. Tamako loved cats and was known to have fed the stray cats out behind the hospital. She is survived by her son, Alan (Kae VanderLyke DeVille); granddaughters, Jennifer, Melissa and Christina DeVille; great granddaughter Victoria DeVille. Services are private. To leave an online condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.