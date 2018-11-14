DeVito, Heather E. 

LYONS: Age 45, of Maple St., died on Monday November 12,2018. Heather was born in Sodus, on December 28, 1972, daughter of Charles & Charlene( Sipple) Stauch. She had worked at School Specialties in Lyons. She liked gambling, loved animals, loved to travel, favorite place was Disneyland, in Florida. Survived by her husband of 21 Yrs., Jason DeVito, son Justin Griffin, mother Charlene Stauch, of Lyons, mother & father-in-law, Rose Ann & Louis Salerno, of Waterloo, brother-in-law, Larry Wadsworth Jr. of Clyde, sister-in-law, Crystal Salerno, brother & sister-in-law, Louis & Ashley Salerno, also survied by extended aunts & uncles, 2 special people Vaudeen Cagnina, & Stacy Salerno, several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by father Charles in 2008, father-in-law Larry Wadsworth Sr. in 2001 , aunts, uncles, & grandparents. Friends may call Friday November 16, 2018, from 2-4 PM, at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons, where services will be held at 4 PM. Memorial contributions made be made to the Lyons Fire Dept, or Humane Society of Wayne County. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visit pusaterifuneral.com