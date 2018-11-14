DeVito, Rose F. 

PALMYRA: Rose passed away on November 8, 2018 at age 83. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William DeVito; daughter, Charlene (Polito) and Timothy Mottler; son, Charles (Alexandria) Polito; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters in-law; many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Rose lived a happy and full life with much dedication to her family. She spent her career in banking at Marine Midland. When she retired, she turned her dedication to her family. She loved and cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose was never more than a phone call with firm yet loving guidance, reminding all of us to “shut the door” and “push your chair in”. Interment in White Haven Memorial Park. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting, murphyfuneralservices.com.