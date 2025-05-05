Devlin, Mary Jane (Cauwels)

WALWORTH: Daughter of the late Peter & Esther (Bendschneider) Cauwels passed away peacefully, May 2, 2025 at the age of 90 with family by her side.

Predeceased by husband Arnold, daughter-in-law Jean Devlin, brother Stanley Cauwels.

Survived by sons: Mark (Mary Ann Blaney), Paul (Susan), Bruce (Carla). Grandchildren: Joshua (Renee) Devlin, Jennifer (Edward) Almekinder, Justin (Rachel) Devlin, Ryan (Sarah Lauidson) Devlin, Cody (Shayne) Devlin, Madison (Cody VanKouwenberg) Devlin. 10 Great Grand Children. Sister’s- in -law Helen Devlin & Dorothy Cauwels, brother-in-law & sister-in-law Jim & Sue Devlin, ex daughter-in-law Caryn Devlin. Many nieces and nephews.

She had many interests. She loved to spend as much time as she could with family & friends. She loved camping and had traveled to all 50 states. She loved attending musicals and outside concerts. She was a member of the Marion Legion Auxiliary Unit 1430, a past president of N.Y S. School Food Service Association and was active in 2 Historical Societies.

Services were held Wednesday May 7th at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to:

Marion Historical Society, P.O. Box 330 Marion NY 14505 or

Walworth Historical Society, P.O. Box 142 Walworth NY 14568.