DeVolder, Francine L. (Utter)
SODUS: Francine entered into rest after a courageous battle with cancer on September 30, 2019 with family by her side at age 58. Predeceased by her mother: Mildred Utter (Vinny); brother: Roger Utter, Jr. Francine was a proud nurse for over 35 years and was recognized by the Upstate Nurses and Aides Coalition for a Lifetime Achievement of caring for others. She loved gardening especially her flowers and garden gnomes. Most importantly she loved her family and friends. Survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Randy; beloved son: Joshua (Amelia) DeVolder; sisters: Carol (Dale) VanVleck, Patricia (Robert) Lippert and Vera (William) Baker; father in law: Richard (Carol) DeVolder; brother: Terry Utter; sisters in law: Debbie (Tom) Enright and Diane (Pat Russell) Scoville; host of cherished nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) October 3, 2019 from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A graveside service will be held on (Friday) October 4, 2019 at 10am at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
