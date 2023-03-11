DeVolder, Richard Charles

NEWARK: Richard C. DeVolder, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Newark Manor Nursing Home.

In honor of Richard’s wishes all services will remain private. Burial in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Richard.

Richard was born the son of the late Charles and Sue (Kotvis) DeVolder on Thursday, January 25, 1934, in Newark, NY. Richard grew up in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1951. He then worked for the U.S. Postal service, retiring in 1999. Richard served our country during the Korean War in the Navy. He was a member of the Fairville Fire Department from 1956 to 1967, a member of the Newark Volunteer Fire Department, Deluge Hose, and a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and Elks Club in Newark. Richard was an avid reader, stamp, and coin collector. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle riding into his eighties.

Richard will be remembered by his son Rick (Shelley) DeVolder Jr.; daughters Lisa (Doug) Parkison and Tina Gravino; brother, Jim (Sandy) DeVolder; and grandchildren Jacob, Joel, Lindsey, Derek, Jaime and Shaina; great-grandchild, Dominick; and nieces.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Joan in 2006.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.