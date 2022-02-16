DeVolder, Richard L. “Dick”

SODUS: Age 83 of Barclay Rd, Sodus, passed away, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Dick was born January 14, 1939 and lived his whole life in Sodus. He worked with his father in garages for several years. He also worked as a milkman for Cherry Ridge from 1959 – 1973 and for Sodus Water Department from 1975 to retirement in 1999. During the last few years, he was homebound due to health reasons. He always had a smile on his face when family and friends came to visit. He enjoyed every single one. He will be missed by many.

He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Wahl (2019); daughter in law, Francine DeVolder (2019); sister-in-law, Denise Vancuyck (2014); and mother-in-law, Betty Crocker (2020).

Dick is survived by his wife, Carol (Crocker) DeVolder; children, Debbie (Tom) Enright, Diane (Pat Russell) Scoville, Randy DeVolder, and Donna (Ken) Faso; step-son, Paul (Lisa) Baker; step-daughters, Michelle (Brent) Cring and Beth (Jeff Sampson) Baker; 13 grandchildren, Derek, Dustin, Nichole, Cassie, Joshua, Josheph, Michael, Carrie, Cory, Ashley, Sheyenne, Matthew and Zack; 9 great-grandchildren, Leah, Molly, Emmett, Augie, Colin, Bailey, Elizabeth, Hunter and Leah; brothers, Raymond DeVolder and William (Marie) DeVolder, brother-in-law, Gary Wahl; sister-in-law, Celeste (Dan) Zimmer; nieces, nephews and a host of lifetime friends and pets, Abby and Rascal.

There will be a Memorial Service that will promptly start at 2pm, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Sodus Center Fire Department, 5521 Main Street, Sodus Center, NY 14551, where a gathering will be held immediately after the service for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.