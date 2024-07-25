DeVries, Raymond R.

WILLIAMSON: Roger R. DeVries, 87 years old, stepped out of time here on earth and into heaven’s eternity this past Friday July 19th, 2024. Roger was at his home in Williamson, NY with his wife and sons. He passed peacefully just before 8am as the morning sun kissed his face one final time.

Roger is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” DeVries (Bulmer) his bride of 67 ½ years, along with their four son’s (daughter in laws), 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Daniel (Sherry) DeVries, Jason, Aaron, Joanna, Ryan Matthew (Susan) DeVries, Jenna, Ben Roger (Lynn) DeVries, Nick, Joel Rob (Sharon) DeVries, Emily, Adam, Allie, Anna

Roger grew up in Sodus, NY and graduated from Sodus High School. His love for learning, music, and performing allowed him to shine in many school musicals, ensembles, and clubs. Later he attended the University of Buffalo and then proudly served in the US Army reserves where he excelled as a drill sergeant and infantry leader.

Post his college and Army commitments Roger began a lifelong industrial career, where he successfully participated in wide range of positions at key corporations within the Rochester, NY marketplace. He started out in the engineering department at GM and finished his career as an accomplished sales manager with the ROBY Industrial Supply, NY’s top Industrial Supplier at the time. Roger serviced both Kodak and Xerox Corporations during the peek of their era’s.

His life’s passion was without question his family. With four vibrant boys and a beautiful and dedicated wife to care for Roger was driven to provide well, and that he did. Love, encouragement, food, shelter, and wisdom. His family all agreed, Roger/Dad was dependable, consistent, passionate, often very fun, and ALWAYS there for them. Camping, hunting, snowmobiling, sporting events, vacations, and golf top the memory list. Roger was also a Boy Scout leader, Community Baseball Coach, and he never missed an event involving one of his kids. His passion for the Buffalo Bills gives us all hope that he’ll ask God to help them with a Super Bowl victory!

Finally, what Roger loved: He loved God - His faith in Jesus, that started early and grew throughout his life experiences. He loved seeing his kids succeed. He loved helping people. He loved walks along white sand beaches. He loved coconut shrimp and key-lime pie. He loved to see the Bills win, and he loved time together with his friends and family.

Roger DeVries, you are loved and will be missed. We look forward to a great reunion one day.

