DeWaele, Doris M.  

LYONS: Doris M. DeWaele, 90, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Clifton Springs Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name, may be made to the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489.

Mrs. DeWaele was born in Clifton Springs, on June 27, 1933, the daughter of the late William and Minnie Finewood Schram. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1950. She married Charles DeWaele on Nov. 26, 1953. For many years, she drove bus for Lyons Central School, she then went on to the Lyons Town Clerk’s Office and retired after 18 ½ years. In her retirement she was able to winter in Florida with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by two children Mike (Kathy) DeWaele and Jody Bornheimer; a son-in-law Ed Bornheimer; grandchildren Kevin (Kim) DeWaele, Stephanie (Cody) Weigand, Dillon(Jamie) Bornheimer, Jacob(Nicole Wright) Bornheimer; great grandchildren Annaleigh DeWaele, Emily DeWaele, Penelope Weigand, Charlotte Weigand, Leilani Bornheimer, Milo Bornheimer, Michael Jewell, Jaxon DeHaven; a sister-in-law Diane Schram; nieces; nephews and cousins She was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2017.

