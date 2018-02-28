Thursday, March 1, 2018
DeWandel, Richard W.

NEWARK: Age 88, passed away Tues. February 27, 2018 at DeMay Living Center. He was born in Clifton Springs on December 18, 1929, son of Leo and Josephine Goebert DeWandel. He served in the US Army for 4 years in Alaska and FT. Jay. He worked 20 years, at Rexham box factory and retired from the Wayne County Highway Dept. with 20 years of service. While his family was young he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating and in his retirement traveled coast to coast with his wife Margaret in their RV. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, sons, Damon & Steven, brother, Donal, nephews, predeceased by his son Don Roy. Grave side service in the spring at Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit .pusaterifunerals.com

McCrea, James Leslie “Jim”

IRONDEQUOIT: Passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the age of 90. Jim was born in Ontario, NY on May 25, 1927 to the late Leslie and Ione “Lake” McCrea. He was predeceased by his wife Dana on March 25, 1989. He is survived by his sons, Kevin McCrea and Scott (Cindy Papini) McCrea; granddaughters, Heather Losee, Chelsea Kingsley, and Chloe McCrea; great granddaughters, Aryonna, Breyonna and Carleyonna Losee; friend, Mary Tarver, extended family and friends. Jim was a retiree of the Eastman Kodak Company. He enjoyed reading, monitoring...
Gannon, Hazel B.

PALMYRA: Hazel died on February 23, 2018 at age 101. She was born on March 16, 1916 to Warland and Bessie Bills. Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Gannon; son, Lynn Gannon and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (David) Williams; grandchildren, Lisa (Troy) Woodard, Robert (Ann) Gannon and Joseph (Kristen); great grandchildren, Alanna, Kaycee, Noah and Addison; great great grandson, Cade Rogers; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Hazel will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. In keeping with Hazel’s wishes,...
Miner, Velda Marie

LYONS: Passed away on February 6, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her fiance, Robert F. Fague; sister Virginia N. Benson; niece Cheryl L. Leisenring; brothers-in-law, Duane Benson and William Leisenring and sister-in-law Betty L. Miner. Velda is survived by her sister Verna M. Leisenring; brothers, Charles W. (Betty) Miner and Marvin C. Miner. Velda loved her family so very much and will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends met over the...