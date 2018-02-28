DeWandel, Richard W.

NEWARK: Age 88, passed away Tues. February 27, 2018 at DeMay Living Center. He was born in Clifton Springs on December 18, 1929, son of Leo and Josephine Goebert DeWandel. He served in the US Army for 4 years in Alaska and FT. Jay. He worked 20 years, at Rexham box factory and retired from the Wayne County Highway Dept. with 20 years of service. While his family was young he enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating and in his retirement traveled coast to coast with his wife Margaret in their RV. Survived by his loving wife Margaret, sons, Damon & Steven, brother, Donal, nephews, predeceased by his son Don Roy. Grave side service in the spring at Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit .pusaterifunerals.com