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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

DeWispelaere Jr., Isaac

July 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Marion: Isaac DeWispelaere Jr – March 18, 1937 – July 3, 2026, Age 89. Isaac was born in Newark, NY to Nellie and Isaac DeWispelaere Sr. “Ike” was a lifelong resident of Marion, NY, and was an Industrial Carpenter with RW Dake, Inc.

Ike was married to Nan Fernaays DeWispelaere on January 17, 1957. They have three children, Thomas (Kathy), Laura Aronberg (Rick), and Jeffery (Wendy), eight grandchildren – Nathan (Kelsey), Tracy Snyder (Albert), Gunnar, Zachary, Alicia, Emily, Jonathan (Christine), Ryan (Becky), and several great grandchildren.

Ike was predeceased by his wife Nan, parents Isaac and Nellie, brother Earl, sisters Joyce and Nancy.

A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at the 2nd Reformed Church in Marion, NY on September 5, 2026 at 1PM followed by a reception.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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