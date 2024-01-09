DeWispelaere, Nan Alice (Fernaays)

GASTONIA, NORTH CAROLINA: Nan DeWispelaere, 85, of, formerly of Marion, New York, passed away on January 7, 2024. She was born on September 7, 1938, in Webster, New York to Clarence and Ethel (Dickinson) Fernaays. Nan was a loving and supporting wife and mom, survived by her husband of 68 years Isaac, son Thomas (Kathy), daughter Laura Aronberg (Rick), and son Jeffrey (Wendy). She was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Nan had a fulfilling career as a bank teller, working at Lincoln First bank in Newark, NY, and Central Trust bank in Marion, NY. She was known for her customer friendliness, dedication and professionalism.

Outside of her professional life, Nan had a passion for square dancing and traveling. She found joy in these activities and cherished the memories and friendships created through them.

Nan was a member of the First Reformed Church in Marion, NY, where she found solace and community. She valued her faith and the support she received from her church family.

Memorial services to celebrate Nan’s life are planned for this summer in Marion, New York. Friends and loved ones will have the opportunity to pay their respects and honor her memory during this time.

Nan will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kind and loving nature will be remembered and cherished by her family and friends. May she rest in peace.