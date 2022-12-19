DeWispelaere, Patricia J. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully on December 16, 2022 at age 86.

Predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Catherine Ryan; (9) siblings: grandson: John Gobin.

Pat formerly worked for Genesee Region Home Care for many years. She dedicated herself to her family and helping others.

She is survived by her loving children: Karen Gobin, Pam Baker, Michael (Robin Kunstler) Carney and Patrick (Wanda) Carney and Kathryn (Jason) Aspromonti; (13) grandchildren; (12) great grandchildren; sister: Betty (Ken) Blondell; many extended family members and numerous friends. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) December 20, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Newark, NY. Private burial in St. Rose Cemetery, Shortsville, NY.

In lieu flowers, donations can be made to: Rochester Regional Hospice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com