DeWispelaere, Roger W.

NEWARK/MARION/WEBSTER/SODUS: Entered into rest on September 16, 2018. He is predeceased by his daughter, Jane; by his brother, Richard; and sister Shirley Adriaansen. He is survived by his sons, Dale (D’Orsey), David; and daughter, Diane; grandchildren, Adam (Amanda), Benjamin (Jacqueline), Emily, Kyle, John, and Ronnie; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Everly, and Samson. Sisters, Dorothy Demay, Sharon East, Arlene (Larry) Alrich; brother, Ronald DeWispelaere; and many nieces and nephews. Roger retired as a Senior Electrical Engineer from Eastman Kodak Company, then worked for Bergmann Associates. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 21 at East Newark Cemetery, 410 Vienna St., Newark, NY 14513. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Sodus Town Ambulance Corps., P.O. Box 344, Sodus, NY 14551 or The Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons NY. 14489. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com