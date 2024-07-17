DeWispelaere, William George

WOLCOTT:William G. DeWispelaere, 75, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service with full military honors will be held immediately following at the funeral home.

William was born in Newark, New York on October 24,1948, the son of the late William and Ruth Jean (Krebbeks) DeWispelaere. He graduated from Newark High School in 1967 and joined the Navy serving from 1968 to 1970. He worked for 30 years at Fold-Pak as traffic and purchasing manager, then Marshall Pet Products in Wolcott for 10 years as warehouse manager until his retirement.

William was a member of the Newark VFW for 50 years and he was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan. He loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events, concerts, and drama and musical presentations.

William is survived by his wife; Cathy (Kotvis), whom he married March 22, 1975, his sons; David (Jess) and Michael (Casie) DeWispelaere, his brother Dennis and grandchildren; Ryan, Lucy, Evan, Grace and Owen DeWispelaere, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his father and mother-in-law; Henry and Mary Kotvis, sister; Linda Christensen, brother and sister-in-law; Joseph and Jan Sapp and a niece, Kimberly Jordan.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, mailed to: VA Medical Center, c/o Voluntary Service (135), Canandaigua, NY 14424.