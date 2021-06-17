DeWolf, Daniel M.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA: Daniel M. DeWolf passed away on June 14th 2021 at age 63 at High Point Hospital in North Carolina. Dan was born on December 14, 1957 and was raised in Lyons, NY until he moved with family to Lexington, NC.

Dan is pre-deceased by his Father Richard DeWolf. And he is survived by his wife Patricia, sister Karen and brother Richard (Tamarah). As well as his children Dan (Kayla) DeWolf, Angelina, Danielle and MacKenzie. Grandchildren Brynlee, Brooklyn, Colt and Liam.

Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a fun loving man who valued time when he could have all his family together, especially family vacations to the beach. Family Services will be held in North Carolina at a later date.