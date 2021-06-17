Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 17th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

DeWolf, Daniel M.

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2021

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA: Daniel M. DeWolf passed away on June 14th 2021 at age 63 at High Point Hospital in North Carolina. Dan was born on December 14, 1957 and was raised in Lyons, NY until he moved with family to Lexington, NC.

Dan is pre-deceased by his Father Richard DeWolf. And he is survived by his wife Patricia, sister Karen and brother Richard (Tamarah). As well as his children  Dan (Kayla) DeWolf, Angelina, Danielle and MacKenzie. Grandchildren Brynlee, Brooklyn, Colt and Liam.

Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a fun loving man who valued time when he could have all his family together, especially family vacations to the beach. Family Services will be held in North Carolina at a later date.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DeWolf, Daniel M.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA: Daniel M. DeWolf passed away on June 14th 2021 at age 63 at High Point Hospital in North Carolina. Dan was born on December 14, 1957 and was raised in Lyons, NY until he moved with family to Lexington, NC. Dan is pre-deceased by his Father Richard DeWolf. And he is survived […]

Read More
DeKing, Kenneth

FORMERLY WOLCOTT: Ken passed away on 1/5/21. He was in the care of Hospice in Hendersonville, NC. He leaves behind his wife, Velma, son Karl, grandson and wife, 2 great grandsons in Florida, his granddaughter and husband and 1 great granddaughter and 1 grandson.  Ken worked for IBM in Rochester and North Carolina for over […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square