DeWolf, Patricia, Mables

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA:

Patricia M. DeWolf passed away on July 15, 2021 after a long illness. She was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and Continental Beauty School. She and her husband Dan worked at Garlocks before moving south.

Patti is pre-deceased by her husband Daniel M. DeWolf and her brother Thomas H. Mables. She is survived by her parents Carol C and William A Mables, children Danielle & Jesse Koeberle, Mackenzie Mables and Angelina and Dan (Kayla) DeWolf, grandchildren Brynlee, Brooklyn, Colt and Liam.

Patti loved her family, friends and all animals. A celebration of life for Patti & Daniel (d. 14 June 2021) will be held in N.C. late August.

Donations can be made in memory of Patti & Dan to the humane society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd Lyons, NY 14489