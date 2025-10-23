Deys, Carol E.

MACEDON: Carol passed away on October 17, 2025 at age 90. She was predeceased by her children, Ronald, Todd, and John; parents, David and Belle Johns; siblings, Bobby and David Johns.

Carol is survived by her husband, Richard W. Deys; children, Glenn (Cheryl), Paul (Sandy), David (Laurel), and Richard, Jr. (Kylie); daughter-in-law, Shannon Deys; grandchildren, Leigha, Glenn Jr., Shaun, Shannon, Jacob, Meghan, and Davey; many great grandchildren and everyone else who she ever made feel like her family.

Carol was born in Utica, NY, but lived most of her childhood in Rochester, NY. She lived in Germany and France for several years and many places in between, before settling and raising her family in Wayne County, NY.

She and her husband, Richard started and operated a small engine repair service for 30 years, “Para-Deys Tools”. Carol and Richard established many great relationships and connections through their business.

Carol served her community in many ways, such as President of the Church Women United group and Macedon Library Board. She and Richard started a Tasha Tudor Group and built the Tasha Tudor Storybook Trail as part of the Butterfly Trail in the Macedon Canal Park.

As members of the Farmington Friends (Quaker) Meeting, she and Richard had the privilege of leading a group called Corner Class and they would meet once a month. This group helped Carol spiritually and physically to be present in the formation of the 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse Museum. This brought much joy to Carol and now her son, David Bruinix carries on the tradition as President of the board.

Carol was once asked “what is the meaning of life”, her response “It is…it just is. How you live life is up to you, and I certainly believe that my faith has held me in good stead for all my life. Profoundly influenced by all that I have experienced, I say “well done good and faithful servant” to all who are doing their best to live in the most amazing world”.

A service celebrating Carol’s life will be held on Sunday (November 2), 1 PM at Farmington Friends Church, 187 Co. Rd. 8, Farmington, NY 14425, where a reception will follow in the church hall. The family wishes everyone attending to dress in bright colors to celebrate Carol’s life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carol will be distributed to her favorite charities by her family, checks payable to Richard Deys c/o Lyons National Bank, 359 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502.

