October 13th 1964 - July 29th 2024.

John was a beloved person who took on multiple roles, a father, a husband, a brother, a papou, an uncle and a friend to many. His reputation was built on his kindness and generosity towards all.

Survived by his children Tommy Diakogiannis, Nick Diakogiannis, Sarah Oeschger and Anna Diakogiannis and his grandchildren Jameson Oeschger and Ava Diakogiannis.

John will be buried in Australia, but please join us for his celebration of life at the American Legion in Palmyra on August 17th 1-4 pm.