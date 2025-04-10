Diamond, Jessica L. 

NEWARK: Jessica L. Diamond, 40, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 3-5 PM on Monday, April 14, 2025, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, New York. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 5PM

Memorials in her name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 8400692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Jessica was born in Newark, on October 11, 1984, the daughter of Peter and Sherry Wright Diamond. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 2002. She was always a very social and friendly person.

She is survived by her parents, a sister Brooke (Jason) Milke; two brothers Joshua (Rhonda) McPeak, Joseph (Felicia) Diamond; her beloved dog Spooky; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews

