DiBiaso, Jr., David John

NEWARK: David “DiBi” DiBiaso, Jr., 57, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. David was born the son of the late Raymond “Tippy” and Carol (Gillette) DiBiaso on Monday, March 18, 1963, in Watertown, NY. David was a lifelong Mason, and a member of the Elks Lodge 1249 for 36 years. DiBi loved football, gardening, cooking, and the TCM channel. He enjoyed listening to “the oldies” and of course Led Zeppelin. David will be remembered of his loving wife, Susan (Beach) DiBiaso of 34 years; son, Bryan (Amber) Eldridge of Maine; grandchildren Sydney, Cyrus, and Tyana all of Maine; many extended family and friends. The family will announce a memorial gathering at a later date. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.