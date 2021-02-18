Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 18th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

DiBiaso, Jr., David John

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2021

NEWARK: David “DiBi” DiBiaso, Jr., 57, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.   David was born the son of the late Raymond “Tippy” and Carol (Gillette) DiBiaso on Monday, March 18, 1963, in Watertown, NY.  David was a lifelong Mason, and a member of the Elks Lodge 1249 for 36 years.  DiBi loved football, gardening, cooking, and the TCM channel.  He enjoyed listening to “the oldies” and of course Led Zeppelin. David will be remembered of his loving wife, Susan (Beach) DiBiaso of 34 years; son, Bryan (Amber) Eldridge of Maine; grandchildren Sydney, Cyrus, and Tyana all of Maine; many extended family and friends. The family will announce a memorial gathering at a later date. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Shoemaker, John H.

PALMYRA/MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at the age of 53.  He is survived by by his wife, Sonya; children, Jonathan, Timothy (Lauren), Adam, Caitlin Shoemaker, and Colton Murphy; grandchildren, Timothy, Lily, Livia Shoemaker; parents, Mary Ann and Graham (Joanna) Shoemaker Sr.; brothers, Graham Shoemaker Jr., Ronald Wood; sisters, Roxanne (Richard) Walzer and […]

Read More
DiBiaso, Jr., David John

NEWARK: David “DiBi” DiBiaso, Jr., 57, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.   David was born the son of the late Raymond “Tippy” and Carol (Gillette) DiBiaso on Monday, March 18, 1963, in Watertown, NY.  David was a lifelong Mason, and a member of the Elks […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square