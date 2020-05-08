Dickinson Jr, Richard D. 

MACEDON: Richard, formerly of Pumpkin Hook, unexpectedly passed away on 28 April 2020, at age 58. Rich was born in Elmira and graduated from Victor High School in1979. He was the son of the late Richard and Wilma Kofahl Dickinson of Pumpkin Hook, and Rosalyn Attwell of Newark. He was a lifelong fan of Zweigle’s “Hots,” the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, the Syracuse Orangemen, and, above all, he was an “obsessed” fanatic of Wyman Racing. Rich’s other true love and passion was for pool. He spent hours playing with his brother Floyd, nephew Jeremy, and numerous other friends in his pool league at Finns. Rich was preceded in death by his father, both mothers, 3 brothers, a sister, and most recently, his adored roommate and “furry friend” Fred. Rich was a beloved uncle, friend and “Santa” of Kim and Bob Wyman and their family for more than 30 years. Rich took great pride in, and never missed an opportunity to brag about, the numerous accomplishments of his three nephews Travis, Kyle, and Cody. Rich worked at Harv’s Harley Davidson for over 24 years. He had a passion for any and all things associated with Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Rich knew every customer by name and greeted every one of them with a warm and welcoming smile that will be missed by all—the “Harv’s Harley Home” will truly never be the same. It is said, “What you give in life to others, will be received back three fold.” Rich will forever be remembered for his great big “HUGS” (witnessed repeatedly by Diane, Heidi, and Jenna); his heart for others because Rich “never met a stranger;” and the blessing he was to everyone over the entire course of his life. Rich grew up 1 of 19 children in the blended families of Dickinson, Kofahl, and Attwell. Rich is survived by 14 of his brothers and sisters, bountiful nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of loving friends. Jennifer, his niece, already misses his visits to the mall for his favorite chocolate chip cookies. A future celebration of life will be planned and posted on Harv’s Harley Davidson Facebook page when gatherings are allowed once again. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the “Rochester Bikers Against Child Abuse” (B.A.C.A.) chapter or by contacting Kim Wyman and her staff at Harv’s Harley Davidson and contributing to one of the many sponsored charities Rich actively contributed to. Please click on the guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices,com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo. Until we meet again brother, may you ride LONG and FREE in the Emerald Valleys of the Afterlife. REST IN PEACE RICH!