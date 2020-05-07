Obituaries
Dickinson, Jr., Richard D.
MACEDON: Richard passed away suddenly on April 24, 2020 at age 58.
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries2 hours ago
Obituaries3 hours ago
WOLCOTT: Donald Reid Shaffer, 71, of Wolcott died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at DeMay Living Center. Services will be at...
Obituaries21 hours ago
Sperry, John J.
SODUS: Age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a brief illness. John was predeceased by his...