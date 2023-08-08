Dickinson, Shirley (Montondo) 

WILLIAMSON: Shirley M. Dickinson passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at age 94. Born March 9, 1929, in Sodus, NY, to Ernest and Josephine Montondo. Shirley spent her entire life in the Rochester, NY, area. She graduated from Williamson High School (NY), valedictorian of her class, then trained as a medical transcriptionist before joining J.H. Verbridge & Sons in Williamson as a bookkeeper. Shirley and Don were founding members of Grace Baptist Church in Marion, NY. She was known by friends and family as a talented quilter, sewer, and baker of pies. She loved nothing as much as her family and her Savior, and served both faithfully all her life, passing along that dedication to her children and grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, and her daughter, Susan D. Marriott.
She is survived by her family: son Tim (Cathy) Dickinson; granddaughter Carrie Dickinson and great-granddaughter Sophie; grandson Nate (Eva) Dickinson and great-grandson Andrew; grandson Adam (Elysa) Dickinson and great-grandchildren Anna and Matthew; son Jeff (Kathy) Dickinson; grandsons Jared Dickinson and Jesse (Leslie) Dickinson; granddaughter Kara (Mark) Wright, and great-grandchildren Calvin, Claire, and Caleb; granddaughter Kelsey Mejia and great-grandson Jackson Moody; son Marc (Rosemarie) Dickinson; grandsons Greg (Magi) Dickinson and Brian (Sarah) Dickinson; son Matt (Tracy) Dickinson; grandson Grady (Nicole) Dickinson and great-grandchildren James, Colin, and Ella; grandchildren Sophie, Emma, Aimee, Aaron, and Eli Dickinson; son-in-law Roy; grandson Jason (Wendy) Marriott and great-grandchildren Jed, Sally, and Natalie; and granddaughter Heather (Loren) Van Dusen, and great-grandsons Preston, Daren, Ethan, and Ryan.
Interment was held at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church in Marion, NY.
WOLCOTT: Joan Schinsing, 71, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Newark Wayne Hospital with her family by her side. Friends and family called Tuesday, August 8, from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A funeral service followed at 6 at the funeral home. Burial was Wednesday, […]
NORTH ROSE: Joy Pike, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. In keeping with Joy’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. There will be a celebration of life, at a time, date and place to be announced. Joy was born April 2, 1951 in Sodus, the daughter […]