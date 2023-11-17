Dieffenderfer, Mildred E. “Millie”

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the age of 105. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 -11am on Tuesday, November 21 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Burial will follow at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.

Millie was predeceased by her husband Wilson Dieffenderfer; parents Daniel and Marie Bettage Meulendyke, infant daughter Carol Ann and granddaughter Chelsea Papenfuse. She is survived by her daughters Marcia Mullins and Carol (Jamie) Liposchak; son Richard (Karyn) Dieffenderfer; grandchildren Daniel (Heather) Mullins, Richard (Rebecca) Mullins and Patrick (Elizabeth) Mullins, Timothy Liposchak and Emma (Andrew) Liposchak, Caroline Dieffenderfer, Katelyn (Jared) Dieffenderfer and Ryan Dieffenderfer; great-grandchildren Mya, Luke, Ondine, Von, Hunter, Caleb, Asher and Ridge.

