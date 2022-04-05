Diehl, Joseph R

WOLCOTT/SAVANNAH: Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. Joseph is predeceased by parents, Robert J Diehl Jr in 1978 and Betty Marie Book Diehl in 2005 and two sisters, Sandra A Diehl Pratt in 1993 and Ruth E Diehl in 1994. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara J (Lewis) Manley and Mary A (Ranndy) Farr; two brothers, James R (Rhonda) Diehl and John R (Daphne) Diehl; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be dearly missed by all!

Friends and family are invited to call 11am – 1pm, Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590; where a service will begin promptly at 1pm. Interment will be immediately following at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.