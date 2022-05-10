Diehl, Linda (Wood)

MARION: Linda (Wood) Diehl, 79, passed away on May 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on June 1, 1942, in Weedsport, NY. Linda married Terry Diehl on March 7, 1969. They were blessed with two children, Stephen and Jennifer.

Linda spent many years as a dietician at Newark Wayne Hospital, before embarking on a 30+ year career as a school bus driver. Many children’s school days were brightened with Linda’s smile.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Terry; loving children Stephen (Doris) Diehl and Jennifer (Dave) Williams; beloved grandchildren Jessica (Drew) Collier; Kaitlyn (Ty) Palmer; Emma Little; Samuel, Sophia and Jack Diehl; adored great-grandchildren Cade, Chase and Easton Collier; Evelyn and Maverick Palmer; Kinsley McGinn.

Linda was a kind and generous spirit with a heart of gold. She was happiest traveling the country with Terry in their motorhome, attending late model dirt track car races. Family and friends were her number one priority. Nothing was more important than the annual Wood family Christmas party, celebrating holidays with Terry and her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren (who were her pride and joy), monthly dinners with Dan and Mary or meeting with her beloved breast cancer support group. Linda was known for her glorious holiday dinners (her stuffing is unmatched), her fantastic cookies, and most of all, her Christmas candy. She lovingly carried on her family’s tradition of making over 30 different varieties of the best chocolates you have ever had. Move over, Russell Stover. You’ve got nothing on Linda. If you were lucky enough to receive one of those coveted white boxes, you know what we mean. As wonderful as the inside of her house smelled, the outside was equally as impressive. Linda’s flower beds are a thriving riot of color and beauty. She did a fantastic job making her home a welcoming and comforting place to be. There was always a seat for you at her table.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to METAvivor Breast Cancer Awareness, Research and Support (donate.metavivor.org) in Linda’s name, to honor her as a 25-year breast cancer survivor. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer.