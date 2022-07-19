Diehl, Terrence R.

MARION: Terrence R. Diehl, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2022. Terry was born on July 2, 1943, in Rochester, NY.

After spending four years in the United States Air Force, Terry spent his entire career as a Tool and Die maker. Never one to sit still, he became a school bus driver after retirement.

Terry is pre-deceased (by two months) by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda. He is survived by his devoted children Stephen (Doris) Diehl and Jennifer (Dave) Williams; beloved grandchildren Jessica (Drew) Collier; Kaitlyn (Ty) Palmer; Emma Little; Samuel, Sophia and Jack Diehl; adored great-grandchildren Cade, Chase and Easton Collier; Evelyn and Maverick Palmer; Kinsley McGinn; and loving sister Mary (Dan) Weidman.

Terry wore many hats in his lifetime. In addition to being a Tool and Die maker, he moved the family from Rochester to the wide-open spaces of Marion, where they owned and operated a thriving farm for many years. He and Linda also owned and operated Kountry Kitchen, a popular restaurant in Marion. Terry was old school—he could fix anything. From plumbing to electric to machinery, any problem that arose, his son Steve would immediately say, “Wait. Let me call my Dad.” In retirement, Terry delighted in cooking and baking. He often texted pictures of his homemade bread and dinner from the grill to his kids and grandkids. He also began helping Linda with her famous Christmas chocolates, and if anyone pointed out a particular favorite, he said in his famous dry humor, “Oh, those were the ones I made.” Terry and Linda spent their retirement years driving their motorhome across the country, spending extended time in Florida, to watch late model dirt car races. Sharing common interests and hobbies like this made them wonderful companions all through their marriage. Terry was quieter and more reserved than Linda, but his grin and the twinkle in his eye when his kids cracked a joke or when his grandkids did something silly was unmistakable. His love for his family was profound.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to METAvivor Breast Cancer Awareness, Research and Support (donate.metavivor.org) in Terry’s name, to honor Linda as a 25-year breast cancer survivor.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at Williamson Town Park on August 7 from 1-4 pm, light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.