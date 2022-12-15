Dierks, Anna A.

NEWARK: Anna A. Dierks, age 99, died on Tuesday December 13, 2022.

Anna grew up on a farm and attended a one room schoolhouse in her youth. She graduated from Business School. Often talked about her youth, classmates, and life experiences. After graduating business school she worked for Chrysler Corporation. After her marriage to Casey, she worked at Jackson & Perkins in the office. Anna remained home after starting a family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, visiting friends, vacation trips to Canada, Netherlands, and France. But most of all the time spent with her family.

Survived by sons, Richard, (Nancy) and Ralph. Grandchildren, Eric, (Megan), Sara, (Ryan), Jennifer, Casey, and Great Grandchildren. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Predeceased by parents Abraham and Marie de Marree, husband Cornelius (Casey) Dierks, and sister Mary Watts.

The family would like to thank the staff at Newark Manor Nursing Home for the care given to her.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Anna Dierks to support Retinoblastoma Research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Checks made out to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation mailed to P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please write in memory Anna Dierks on check.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

Visit www. pusaterifunerals.com