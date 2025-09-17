Dietz, Phyllis J.

PARRISH, FL./MARION: Phyllis passed away on September 12, 2025 at the age of 83.

Phyllis was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert. She is survived by her sons James (Abby) and John (Dawn) Dietz,. 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Kucmerowski, Jacob (Jessica Graham) and Samantha (Tim) Patchett. 4 great grandchildren, Madison, Daniel, Brantley Kucmerowski and Renly Dietz.

Phyllis worked for the US Postal Service for 30 + years, she enjoyed antiquing and reading John Grishom novels

She was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, no formal services will be held, burial is at the convenience of the family.