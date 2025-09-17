What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Dietz, Phyllis J.

September 17, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PARRISH, FL./MARION: Phyllis  passed away on September 12, 2025 at the age of 83.

Phyllis was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert. She is survived by her sons James (Abby) and John (Dawn) Dietz,. 3 grandchildren, Stephanie Kucmerowski, Jacob (Jessica Graham) and Samantha (Tim) Patchett. 4 great grandchildren, Madison, Daniel, Brantley Kucmerowski and Renly Dietz.

Phyllis worked for the US Postal Service for  30 + years, she enjoyed antiquing and reading John Grishom novels

She was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, no formal services will be held, burial is at the convenience of the family.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Crime

September 13, 2025
1 2 3 259
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.