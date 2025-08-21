What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Dietz, Robert L

August 21, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PARRISH, FL/MARION: Bob passed away on August 8. 2025 at the age of 83.  

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Bush), his sons James (Abby) and John (Dawn) Dietz, 3 grandchidren, Stephanie Kucmerowski, Jacob (Jessica Graham), and Samantha (Tim) Patchett. 4 great grandchildren, Madsion, Daniel, Brantley Kucmerowski and Renly Dietz.

Bob worked for the Teamsters for 30 years, he enjoyed golf, hunting, ice fishing and antiquing.

He was an avid fan of the Syracuse Organemen, Tampa Bay Lightening and Rays. 

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, no formal services will be held; burial is at the convenience of the family.

