Dildine, Betty

WILLIAMSON: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Betty Dildine on February 29, 2024 at age 83 surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on December 11, 1940 in Warsaw, NY. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Besides raising her family, she became a nurse and was very active in her community. Betty was very devoted towards her church and faith. She touched many lives along the way and will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her father and mother, Don and Edith Norton; sister: Carol Ann; great grandson: Drew Pietropaolo and brother in law: Dick Harrison.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Jim; son: Jim (Barb) Dildine; daughters: Linda (Aaron) Barber, Annette (Barry) Whitmore and Julie (Bob) McCall; grandchildren: Adam (Kelly) Dildine, Sarah (Andy) Pietropaolo, Megan Dildine, Nina (Brendon) Doud, Max (Ashley) Barber, Amanda (Luke) Pollack, Nick and MacKenzie Whitmore, Taylor (Ryan) Polmanteer, Brianna McCall; great grandchildren: Harper and Wyatt Pietropaolo, Jordan and Lily Barber, Colin Doud, Landon and Lucy Pollack, Heick and Henrik Polmanteer; brother: Don (Karen) Norton, Jr.; sisters: Mary (Ron) Petrell, Joan Harrison, Deb (Jim) McGarvey and Missy (Mike) Pauly; many extended family members and numerous friends.

The Dildine family wishes to thank all those that helped us and Betty in the past few months. Your support has meant the world to us.

A Memorial Mass will be held on (Saturday) April 6, 2024 at 11am at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Ontario, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Betty can be made to the Williamson Fire Company #1: PO Box 129, Williamson, NY 14589.

