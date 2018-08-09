DiLella, Ann (Brady)

FORMERLY MARION, NY: Ann passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2018 at age 79. Ann was born in Tarrytown, NY to James P and Anna M. Brady. Ann is predeceased by her husband Michael A. DiLella, son Craig L. Chilton Jr., their only grandson Michael A. Corbo and sister June (Brady) Tonjes. Ann was an avid golfer and voracious reader with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed world traveling, the arts and playing bridge with friends. Ann is survived by her loving daughter Kimberly Chilton DiLella of Carlsbad, CA, son Scott D. (Debbie) Chilton of Dover, DE sister Betty Fleischman of Palm Beach, FL and brothers James (Dale) Brady of Lyons, NY and John (Connie) Brady of Sedona, AZ., along with several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Toby Doell-Carbone RN,BSN, of Ontario, NY along with The Shepard Home (Hospice) staff and volunteers for their wonderful care of Ann. Ann’s Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 17th 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 43 Gebhardt Rd. Penfield, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to Shepard Home 1959 Five Mile Line Rd. Penfield, NY 14526