DiLella, David L. 

7/9/1946 - 2/24/2024

NORTH ROSE: David L. DiLella, passed away peacefully while listening to stories from family photos.

Predeceased by his parents Leonard Louis and Josephine DiLella, and stepmother Florence.

Survived by wife Ellyn (Rabjohns), daughters Adrienne (Martin Huntoon) and Alicia (David Coene), sister Diane Gala, special cousins Linda, Jennifer and Amelia and cousins Eric and Steven.

David was a lifelong Boy Scout, lover of knowledge, science and computers. He spent his life working at Weedsport Central School District as an Earth Science and Computer teacher and then Greece Central Schools in the IT Department in which he retired from.

He had a very dry sense of humor and when asked by his wife why he first asked her out, he responded "because with all the nonsense I threw at you, you quickly gave it right back to me." He and Ellyn would have been married 51 years this coming June.

All services will be private. Donations can be made in his name to the Dementia Research Foundation. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

