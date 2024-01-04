Dingfelder, John E. 

MARION: Passed away on January 2, 2024, at the age of 83.

He was born on November 29, 1940, in Rochester, New York, and his parents were John N. Dingfelder and Emma (Mammele) Dingfelder.

John served in the Army from 1964 to 1966 and was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, where he worked as a launcher crewman on The Nike Hercules missiles. He later retired as a respected union carpenter affiliated with The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

He is survived by his daughter Christine (Greg) Barwald, step-daughter Lynda LaForce (Larry), and grandchildren Carl Barwald, Renee Allen (Tucker), and Cameron LaForce (Paige).

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10am - 11am, followed by a celebration of life at 11am at Young Funeral Home located at 4025 Main St. Williamson, NY 14589.

In honor of John’s memory, memorial donations can be made to the Marion American Legion Post 1430, at 4141 Witherden Rd, Marion, NY 14505 or to the Williamson American Legion Post 394 at 6206 State Route 21, Williamson, NY 14589.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com