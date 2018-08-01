Dingfield Steven M. 

Connect with us

CANANDAIGUA: Steven M. Dingfield, 39, died unexpectedly Thursday (July 26, 2018) at his home. Steven was born on July 28, 1978 in Rochester, the son of  Les and Evelyn Johengen Dingfield. He had attended Victor High School.  Steven had fought back from a debilitating motorcycle accident overcoming all obstacles.  He enjoyed helping family and friends. Steven was proud to be a “Jack of All Trades”. He is survived by his wife Marisa and daughter Jade Barnett; parents Les (Kathy) Dingfield of Shortsville; mother-in-law Lynn (Mark) Wakefield of Rochester: three sisters Stephanie (Brian) Liechti of Marbletown, Stacey (Brian) Ayers of Mt Morris and Meisha (Sean) D’Aquilar of Rochester, four brothers Codey of West Henrietta, David (Angelia) White, Lenny White of Rochester and; Christopher White of East Rochester; 9 nieces and nephews Justin and Lauren Liechti, Arianna and Chandler Reisman, Savanna and Cohen Ayers, Bailey and Tyler White and Ronin D’Aguilar. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday (August 1) from 4-7 pm at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, New York.  Following the calling hours a Memorial Service for Steve will be shared at 7 pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor him on ‘gofundme’ “Papading’s funeral expenses”. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

