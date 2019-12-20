Dingy, Alice M. 

SAVANNAH: Age 103, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2019. She was predeceased by husband, Charles; children, William “Billy” Dingy, Shirley Sincerbeaux, Jean Guthrie, Rosalie Snyder and Kenny Dingy; siblings, Bill Leonard, Harold Leonard, Dorothy Mastin and Bertha Mitnik. Alice is survived by her children, Marjorie Griffin and Francis (Linda) Dingy; son-in-law, Harry Snyder; tons of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Alice worked at a cheese factory as well as did ironing and laundry for extra income. She loved horseback riding back in the day. However, her main job being a mother. Her hobbies included watching the hummingbirds, quilting, puzzles and word search when she was able to see. She was phenomenal when it came to baking white bread and banana bread. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Her Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment will be in Genoa Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com