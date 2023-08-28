DiNieri, Robert A. “Baboo”

NEWARK: Robert A. DiNieri, 70, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at FF Thompson Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday August 31, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman, Rochester, NY 14620.

Bob was born in Rochester, NY, on December 26, 1952 the son of Robert and Jane Bartell DiNieri. He was a graduate of St. John Fisher College and went on to Study Law at the University of Dayton. He had a law practice in Clyde. For many years, he served as legal council for Clyde and Sodus. He received the Hon. Michael F. Dillon Award for legal advocacy for children. “Baboo” was an avid golfer and a member at Wayne Hills Golf Club for many years. Bob was a Communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

Mr. DiNieri is survived by his wife Donna; three daughters Kelly (Andrew) Geer, Jennifer DiNieri, Andrea (Brandon) Ammons; three grandchildren Easton Ammons, Cason Ammons, Shelby Geer; his mother Jane DiNieri; a brother Eugene ( Tracy) DiNieri; a sister Christine (James) Keddell; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his Father Robert DiNieri.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com