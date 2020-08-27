Dinse, Terence W. “Terry”

ONTARIO: Terry passed away on August 25, 2020 at age 72. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late Donald and Catherine Dinse. Terry was also predeceased by his brother, Wayne Dinse; father-in-law, Jacob Blankenberg; niece, Taylor Bliss; nephew, Frankie Pragle; best friend, David Semmler. Terry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana Dinse; daughters, Laurie (Michael) Barbera and Stacy (Michael Kop) Dinse; grandchildren, Jacob Barbera, Zoey and Stella Kop; siblings, Raymond (Janice) Dinse, Donna (Frank) Pragle, Douglas (Yvonna) Dinse, Peter (Anne) Dinse, William (Shannon) Dinse, Kathleen (Allen) Gefell and Alan (Kerensa) Dinse; mother-in-law, Eleanor Blankenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter (Elaine) Blankenberg and Patricia (Larry) Bliss; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Terry worked at Kodak before joining the Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Following this he worked at the American Can Company for 25 year and at Weyerhaeuser/International Paper for 26 years. He was a longtime member of Williamson United Methodist Church. Terry was a proud and loving father who was always there for his daughters. He coached Girls softball for many years. He was involved with their school and never missed an event. He was a loving and caring grandfather. He spent endless hours with his grandson playing games and enjoyed watching him perform in musicals. He was always happy to see his granddaughters from the Netherlands and always looked forward to their visits. Terry was a lifelong fan of the Miami Dolphins - He had a penchant for UNO games of all variations and watching game shows like Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy He could eat his way through a mountain of food and always have room for ice cream (Strawberry, mostly). We will always love him, and always miss him. We want to add a big thank you to The LVAD team at The Sands-Constellation Heart Institute, RGH and Unity Hospital, and the Westfall Cardiology team. A graveside service for Terry will be held on Tuesday (September 1), 1 PM at Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Sands-Constellation Heart Institute. 330 Monroe Ave, Suite 400. Rochester, NY 14607.