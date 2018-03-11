Dirks, Mary L.

ROCHESTER: Died on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the age of 81. Mary enjoyed music and dancing including tap dancing on roller skates. She is predeceased by her husband William Dirks Sr. and several brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her daughters Marie (Patrick) Servidio and La Donna Dirks; sons Robert (Jennifer) Dirks and William Dirks Jr. 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 15 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside services will be at 2pm on Friday, March 16 at North Newark Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com