Dirks, Mary L.

ROCHESTER: Died on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the age of 81. Mary enjoyed music and dancing including tap dancing on roller skates. She is predeceased by her husband William Dirks Sr. and several brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her daughters Marie (Patrick) Servidio and La Donna Dirks; sons Robert (Jennifer) Dirks and William Dirks Jr. 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 15 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside services will be at 2pm on Friday, March 16 at North Newark Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the American Kidney Fund. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Stein, Joyce C.

LYONS: Age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 8, 2018 at The House of John in Clifton Springs surrounded by her family. Joyce was born December 26, 1929 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Marion and Susan Kelsey Mead. She retired from Wayne County Social Services and was a member of Lyons Presbyterian Church. Joyce enjoyed spending the winters in Jet Park, in Palmetto, FL, where she was a member of the Shuffle Club, President of the Hobby Club for 25 years and maintained an active social life with...
Obituaries

Clevenger, Bessie M.

PALMYRA:Ddied on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the age of 82. All services will be private. Bessie is survived by her sons Donald Clevenger and William (Donna) Clevenger; sister Eleanor Blankenburg; granddaughter Carrie Clevenger; adopted grand-children Shelbi, Schneider and Bella and great-granddaughter Alicia Clevenger. She was predeceased by 5 sisters and 1 brother. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com...
Obituaries

Hittle, Betty

SODUS/LOCKE NY: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the age of 78 in Locke, NY where she was living with her daughter Judi and son-in-law Jeff. Betty was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Deborah Mills, her longtime life partner John Koeppl, brothers; Alan Mills and Gary Mills and brother-in-law Jacob Kerberskey. Betty is survived by her children; Teri (MacIver) and Jeffrey Jaquith of Woonsocket, RI, Scot and Linda MacIver of Sodus, NY and Judi (MacIver) and Jeffrey Novitzki of Locke, NY, her 22 grand and great-grandchildren,...
Obituaries

Brown, Linda Day

FARMINGTON: Age 69, entered into God’s house on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, with her family by her side. Born in Saco, ME in 1949, she grew up in Biddeford Pool, ME, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1967. Linda is the daughter of George Franklin “Skip” Day and Bessie (Small) Day who were well known on the Pool. Residing a number of years in Marion, NY on what she termed a “farmette”, Linda thoroughly enjoyed the 4-acre property. Horses and birds were her joy along with her beloved cat, Socks....